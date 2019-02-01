Batman Editor Reveals Why Roger Stone Would Go to Blackgate and Not Arkham Asylum

Our current political climate has blurred the lines between fact and fiction, with every development resembling the narrative of a comic book. With Roger Stone, former aide to Donald Trump, having officially been indicted this morning, DC Comics editor Chris Conroy cleared up some confusion and pointed out that Arkham Asylum wouldn’t be the best home for the political operative.

Conroy shared on Twitter, “On behalf of the Batman office: please stop saying Roger Stone would go to Arkham Asylum. He’s not insane, he’s just very stupid. Normal-type stupid guys go to Blackgate, no matter how deeply embarrassing their outfits are. Just wanted to clean up the continuity a bit, thank you.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the many ways the editor could have weighed in on the matter, this was a relatively tame response, clarifying the differences between the two institutions within Batman canon and merely calling Stone “very stupid” for his involvement in potential criminal activities. Stone currently faces charges of obstruction, giving false statements, and witness tampering.

Stone has worked with a variety of politicians, dating all the way back to Richard Nixon. The charges stem from Stone’s contact with WikiLeaks, who released thousands of emails about Democrats during the 2016 campaign in an effort to swing political favor towards Trump, which would ultimately benefit Russia.

This is far from the first time the current administration has drawn comparisons to fictional villains, with Star Wars actor Mark Hamill previously comparing Trump to Darth Vader, yet pointed out that Trump was more nefarious.

“I really get upset then when people compare [Trump], or even [former vice president] Dick Cheney, to Darth Vader, because Darth Vader repented,” Hamill shared with The Washington Post‘s Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart podcast. “He saw the error of his ways. I don’t see either one of them [Cheney or Trump] doing that.”

Hamill, who voiced The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, typically criticizes Trump on Twitter, which allows him to craft a witty barb as opposed to the more straightforward comparison like the one he made on the podcast. The actor previously revealed that he has a specific approach to posting messages about Trump and finding the balance between humor and outrage.

“I never use anger,” he shared with Variety. “I always try to be funny, like, ‘You’re so right, sir. These are all perfectly valid reasons for firing Robert Mueller. You really should do it. And this is coming from someone who has your best interests at heart and not someone who’s totally trying to undermine you. XOXO your pal, mh.’”

What do you think about Conroy’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below!