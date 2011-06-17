Ryan Reynolds Announces He's Finally Watching Green Lantern For St. Patricks Day

✖

Ryan Reynolds has announced that he's at long last going to watch Green Lantern. Reynolds starred in the now-infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie from James Bond director Martin Campbell, which was the strange middle child between Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy and the new "DC Extended Universe" Zack Snyder would introduce with Man of Steel in 2013. Ryan Reynolds met his wife Blake Lively on the film, where they played Hal Jordan/Green Lantern and his love interest Carol Ferris, respectively. Their chemistry is one of the only good things in Green Lantern, one of the biggest disasters that DC has put on screen in the 21st century.

"Excited to see the Snyder Cut," Reynolds wrote in his Twitter post. "But ahead of its debut – and with the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin - tonight at 6pm EST I’ll do something I’ve never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay"

You have to hand it to the Deadpool actor: he isn't using this first viewing of Green Latnern as just a personal milestone: he's using it to sell product! As you can see above, Reynolds added to this initial tweet with a "helpful" recipe for "Lantern's Light" an alcoholic cocktail made using his Aviation Gin! Here's the recipe if you're interested in sampling this pretty green drink yourself, for St. Patrick's Day (or beyond):

1.5 oz Gin

1 oz Apple Pucker

1/2 oz Lemon Juice

Top w/Ginger Ale

MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO CONSUME ALCOHOL

Ryan Reynolds has very much established a second career as a marketing mogul - with these kinds of viral social media-driven campaigns being his signature. Reynolds seamlessly blends his comedic and handsome leading man persona onscreen with real business and marketing savvy, launching successful products in both Aviation Gin, and Mint Mobile - largely using his inferences or references to his most famous roles, celebrity relationships (Hugh Jackman), or spoofing his own life. As we write about his latest geek-themed promo for Aviation Gin, it's clear Reynolds has his finger on the pulse of marketing strategies within modern media platforms.

As for Green Lantern? If Ryan Reynolds truly sits down and watches that film now, ten years later, on the even of Zack Snyder's Justice League... Well, let's just hope he has plenty of that Aviation Gin stockpiled. It's going to be a rough ride...

Green Lantern is streaming on HBO Max. You can watch along WITH Ryan Reynolds starting at 6pm EST.