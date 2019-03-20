Zachary Levi Reveals The Worst Part of The ‘Shazam!’ Costume

Donning a super hero suit is a pretty incredible feeling as the story often goes from most actors. However, putting on a full-size elastic outfit has its impracticalities and drawbacks. For Shazam! star Zachary Levi, the red and white suit bringing the titular DC Comics character to life certainly offered up a major inconvenience.

“It’s what everybody says, it’s the inconvenience of when you need to go to the bathroom,” Levi told ComicBook.com. Everyone always asks about the best part of stepping into one of these suits, so why not get real and hear about the worst part? Levi was pretty honest and open about it!

“Yeah, because in order for it to look great, you have to have it kind of be seamless,” Levi explained. “You can’t have a bunch of zippers and things everywhere, unless you’re like Deadpool, I guess. He had a bunch of zippers. If you’re created by Rob Liefeld, then you’re going to have a bunch of pouches and zippers, and no ankles.” An impressive cut from the actor, referencing Liefeld’s often criticized feet designs in comics.

“It’s just the overall kind of uncomfortability sometimes of wearing essentially a massive spandex adult size onesie,” Levi went on. “It’s super tight, it becomes kind of like a second skin, I would overheat in it. I would freeze in it. The electronics in it would be a dance sometimes. But all of that, whatever, I’ll take all of that times ten if I get to do this again. If I get to be the guy to wear the suit, I’ll take the lumps, I’ll do it.”

Given his willingness to wear the Shazam! costume, Levi might just have to put the costume on again sooner rather than later. Director David F. Sandberg and producer Peter Safran are expected to return for a sequel.

“It’s easy for me to say, ‘I’m on board,’” Safran said of a sequel before posing the same question to Sandberg beside him. “What about you?”

“Let’s do it,” Sandberg said.

“You heard it here!” Safran concluded.

Shazam! stars Zachary Levi as the titular Shazam! hero. Acting as Shazam’s human counterpart is Asher Angel as Billy Batson, supported by Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Mark Strong as the villainous Dr. Sivana, Djimon Hounsou as The Wizard, along with Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans, , Ian Choi, Faithe Herman, Jovan Armand, and Grace Fulton. It is executive produced by Jeffrey Chernov, Hany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Dwayne Johnson.

Shazam! hits theaters on April 5.