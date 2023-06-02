Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Shares Video of “Appropriate” Weather on 58th Day of Production

✖

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been in production for a couple of months now, and returning director David F. Sandberg occasionally takes to Instagram to share updates on the filmmaking process. Back in June, he revealed on day 27 of the production that it's taking longer than his previous films, Lights Out and Annabelle Creation, put together. This week Sandberg returned to share an update on the 58th day of production, which featured some lightning in the sky, a perfect omen for a hero like Shazam.

"Day 58. Appropriate weather outside the studio," Sandberg wrote. In the comments, one fan asked how long a production usually takes. "Depends on the movie," Sandberg explained. "In shooting days Lights Out was 27, Annabelle Creation was 36, first Shazam was 68." You can check out the director's lightning video below:

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see the return of many actors from the first film. Not only is Zachary Levi back in the titular role, but the entire "Shazamily" is also returning with the exception of Michelle Borth, the former adult Mary, who is being replaced by Grace Fulton in the sequel. Last month, a set photo revealed that Djimon Hounsou was also back as the Wizard. The movie wil also see the return of the younger version of Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his foster family, including Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman), and Mary (Fulton). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Oscar-winning actor, Helen Mirren, would be joining the Shazam! sequel as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, and a first glimpse of the star in the role was revealed in June. Mirren's casting announcement was soon followed by news that Lucy Liu will play Hespera's sister, Kalypso. It has also been reported that West Side Story star Rachel Zegler was cast in an unknown key role.

In June, Sandberg shared a surprising new look at the upcoming sequel, with an official photo showcasing the entire Shazam! family in their updated costumes. The new suits caused a wide range of reactions online with Levi weighing in to thank the fans who were being supportive of the new looks.

"Hey y’all! Just wanted to say thank you to everyone who’s been so supportive of our new suits in Shazam: FotG! 🤗 They are a huge upgrade, full of color (despite the some incorrect conclusions based on ONE PHOTO), and no one feels objectified wearing them. 😘 As you were," Levi wrote.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.