Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Lucy Liu Reveals If She'd Return to Direct Superhero Projects After Luke Cage (Exclusive)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is finally hitting theaters this month and it will feature the franchise debut of the daughters of Atlas, played by Helen Mirren (Hespera), Lucy Liu (Kalypso), and Rachel Zegler (Anthea). This isn't Liu's first foray into the world of comic book stories. In 2018, she directed the Season 2 premiere of Netflix's Luke Cage, "Soul Brother #1." The beloved actor has also helmed episodes of Graceland, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Elementary, and more. Recently, ComicBook's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with Liu about Shazam! Fury of the Gods and asked if she would be interested in directing a superhero project again.

"I wouldn't mind going back behind the camera, but it would have to be for a really good reason because it takes up so much time and energy and you know, you have to really pour yourself into it," Liu shared. "I think that that is a commitment you want to give like 10,000% and there's just there's so many things that you can do in the world of comic books, you know, so yeah, I would never say no, but I would consider it."

Who Stars in Shazam! Fury of the Gods?



In addition to the trio of newcomers, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see the return of Zachary Levi in the titular role as well as Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy), Ian Chen (Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla), and Grace Fulton (Mary). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include actors Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Djimon Hounsou is also back as the Wizard, a role he recently reprised in Black Adam.

Will This Be the Last Shazam Movie?

Currently, it's unclear if this will be the last we see of the Shazamily. However, Sandberg recently said that it could depend on the box office turnout. "[Shazam!] definitely won't if people don't go see the movie," Sandberg said in response to a fan Monday night on Twitter. "What I've been told is that there's nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC. So the possibility for more Shazam is there and if that's what you want your best bet is to go see the film."

You can watch ComicBook.com's full interview with Lucy Liu on our YouTube channel. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released exclusively in theaters on March 17th.