Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Teases DCU Future

Fans currently have a front-row seat to the development of the DC Universe, a new film franchise run by James Gunn, Peter Safran, and the filmmakers at DC Studios. Prior to Gunn and Safran unveiling the studio's first slate of films and television shows, the now-defunct DC Films had its own programming in the works, working with the remnants of the old DC Extended Universe. That includes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is the first film of the year due out from the DC banner. While it hasn't been clear if Shazam! is a character that is involved in the future of the DCU, Fury of the Gods filmmaker David F. Sandberg says there's only one way to guarantee the character will return.

"[Shazam!] definitely won't if people don't go see the movie," Sandberg said in response to a fan Monday night on Twitter. "What I've been told is that there's nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC. So the possibility for more Shazam is there and if that's what you want your best bet is to go see the film."

Will Shazam! be in the DCU?

It has yet to be seen what will remain of the character. One thing's for certain, however—the character wasn't included in the slate's first batch of reveals. Still, Fury of the Gods star Grace Caroline Currey has high hopes for the project.

"I think we're in incredible hands," Currey told The Direct earlier this month. "I got excited about the slate, because I know James Gunn just brings so much to comic book lore and he's so well-versed. So yeah, I'm not in the conversations, of course. You know, I'm along for the ride. And when they say, 'Grace, it's time,' I'm there… I'm really, really curious. I'm really interested to see what comes up with this slate. And I think there's gonna be a whole new breath too to just the world and yeah, I'm really curious."

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released exclusively in theaters on March 17th.