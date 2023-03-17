Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Rachel Zegler Reacts to Latest Delay

This week, it was announced that both Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom were being delayed by Warner Bros. Discovery. The Shazam! sequel was going to open on December 21st of this year, but will now be hitting theatres in March. Earlier this year, Shazam! Fury of the Gods was pushed back by five days to avoid the same release date as Avatar 2, and this latest delay caused a funny reaction from director David F. Sandberg. West Side Story star Rachel Zegler will be making her DCEU debut in the new Shazam!, and she also reacted to the movie's new release date.

"Thanks for all the love, mi familia – 'Shazam!: Fury of the Gods' now hits theaters March 17, 2023. hope to see you there. ❤️," Zegler tweeted. "Mostly sad because I had my Shazam photo dump ready :(," she added. Someone in the comments mentioned how this was the second time Zegler has starred in a movie that has been delayed multiple times after the pandemic caused West Side Story to be pushed back. "Believe me, I am very sad," she replied. You can check out her tweets below:

mostly sad because i had my shazam photo dump ready :( — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) August 25, 2022

"I loved the first Shazam movie," producer Peter Safran explained in an interview with Collider earlier this year. "I thought it was beautifully done. I thought that David Sandberg nailed that tone so incredibly well. The eye of the needle was so small to get it right, but he really did nail it. I feel like this second one has more emotion, more humor, but it also has bigger action, bigger set pieces, some great villains. I just feel like it's everything that we loved in the first movie but really turned up to 11. So I love it."

"I think the addition of some of these new characters with Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are fantastic editions," Safran continued. "I love that the kids are all a little bit older now so we get to have a little bit more fun in kind of an edgier fashion with them. Zach inhabits that character in such a beautiful fashion. So to have been able to make a second one of those, it's a thrill."

In addition to the new cast members, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see Zachary Levi returning to play the titular role. Most of the first film's cast will also be returning with the exception of Michelle Borth, the former adult Mary, who is being replaced by Grace Fulton in the sequel. The returning actors will include Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy), Ian Chen (Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla), and Fulton (Mary). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include actors Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Djimon Hounsou is also back as the Wizard.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will now be released exclusively in theaters on March 17, 2023.