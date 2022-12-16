Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Video After Release Date Delay

The live-action DC multiverse is in flux once again, with two highly-anticipated movies — Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods — being delayed by several months. This news was met with an array of emotions from fans excited to see both sequels, with a mix of frustration at the films being delayed, but also relief that Shazam! 2 will no longer have to compete with Avatar: The Way of Water this December. In a recent post to his Instagram, Shazam! 2 director David F. Sandberg addressed the delay, accompanied with a behind-the-scenes video of the film's DC Films fanfare, which did not make an appearance in the first film for an unexpected reason.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler in a currently-unknown role, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

"I loved the first Shazam movie," producer Peter Safran explained in an interview with Collider earlier this year. "I thought it was beautifully done. I thought that David Sandberg nailed that tone so incredibly well. The eye of the needle was so small to get it right, but he really did nail it. I feel like this second one has more emotion, more humor, but it also has bigger action, bigger set pieces, some great villains. I just feel like it's everything that we loved in the first movie but really turned up to 11. So I love it."

"I think the addition of some of these new characters with Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are fantastic editions," Safran continued. "I love that the kids are all a little bit older now so we get to have a little bit more fun in kind of an edgier fashion with them. Zach inhabits that character in such a beautiful fashion. So to have been able to make a second one of those, it's a thrill."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will now be released exclusively in theaters on March 17, 2023.