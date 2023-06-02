Shazam: Fury of the Gods! Star Zachary Levi Celebrates Start of Filming, Says He’s “Overcome with Gratitude”

✖

Shazam: Fury of the Gods! went into production in Atlanta this week and we've already seen some fun updates from the movie's director, David F. Sandberg, as well as some of the cast. One person who is especially excited to get back to work is Zachary Levi, who plays the titular role. Levi has made it clear he couldn't wait to get started on the sequel, and his latest post is no exception. The actor took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate the beginning of production and show off some sweet kicks.

"Shazam: Fury of the Gods is officially underway! So grateful to @wbpictures @newlinecinema @dccomics et al for seeing the 16 year old inside me and believing he could be their Big Red Cheese. Actual 16 year old me would be shitting himself if he knew what his future was gonna hold. I legit sit around and just feel overcome with gratitude when I allow myself to look back thru my life and see all the countless blessings. The unearthly and immense amount of protection, provision, and providence God has orchestrated in my life," Levi wrote.

"All of you, my friends and family who have lifted me up and supported me since I was doing school and community theater. You’ve known me since I was 16. We did it y’all. We’re doing it. And honestly, wouldn’t I just shit myself?? 🙃 Well, I know one thing for sure. 16 year old me would be straight up rockin these kicks. Ain’t no doubt. They’d be right next to my @airwalk ‘s made out of Tennis ball material. If you know, you know. 🤘😎🤘 @shazammovie (Sneaks by @geekyblinders 👟) #lightningwithmyhands #cannedheatinmyheels," he added. You can check out the picture of his shoes below:

In addition to Levi, the sequel will also see the return of Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his foster family, including Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman), and Mary (Grace Fulton) as well as the adult-sized Shazamily (Adam Brody, Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Meagan Good, and Michelle Borth).

Not only will Helen Mirren be joining the Shazam! sequel as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, but Lucy Liu will play Hespera's sister, Kalypso. It was also previously reported that West Side Story star Rachel Zegler was cast in an unknown key role.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.