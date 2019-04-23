Hideo Kojima Praises ‘Shazam!’

Video game auteur Hideo Kojima is singing the praises of Shazam! Kojima shared his thoughts on Twitter after seeing the film, saying “Watched Shazam! as I was attracted by the copy ‘looks as adult, kid in mind’ I was getting bit tired of hero movies these days but was new to me & enjoyable. High quality movie handling with layers of loneliness, power(hero) & seriously depicting family while giving the laugh.” Shazam! director David F. Sandberg saw Kojima’s commented and reacted to indicate his mind had been blown. You can see the exchange below.

The latest installment of the DC Extended Universe, Shazam! stars Zachary Levi as the titular hero, the superpowered alter ego of the young Bill Batson, played by Asher Angel. The film opened in first place at the box office with $53 million in its first weekend. Its total now $120.4 domestic and $321.9 worldwide.

Shazam! earned an A CinemaScore, matching Wonder Woman‘s score for the highest CinemaScore of all the DC Extended Universe movies. On Rotten Tomatoes, Shazam! trails two percentage points behind Wonder Woman, with a 91% to Wonder Woman‘s 93%, as the second-highest rated film in the DC Extended Universe franchise.

The synopsis for Shazam! reads, “We all have a superhero inside of us — it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In 14-year-old Billy Batson’s case, all he needs to do is shout out one word to transform into the adult superhero Shazam. Still a kid at heart, Shazam revels in the new version of himself by doing what any other teen would do — have fun while testing out his newfound powers. But he’ll need to master them quickly before the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana can get his hands on Shazam’s magical abilities.”

In addition to Levi and Asher, Shazam! Also stars Mark Strong as Dr. Sivana, Djimon Hounsou as the Wizard Shazam, and Jack Dylan Grazer as Billy’s foster brother, Freddy Freeman.

Shazam! is now in theaters. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.

