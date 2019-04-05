Shazam "TNT Cut" Trolls Justice League Snyder Cut Fans

✖

TNT decided to poke fun at the Justice League Snyder Cut: Justice is Gray Edition this weekend. The channel will be showing Shazam! this week, but decided to joke around with the marketing materials. In their posts on Twitter, the hero is rendered in black and white, much like the promotional material for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It’s a funny joke and some DC fans are taking the ribbing in stride. In the end, those people just want the best for the entire franchise. The Snyder Cut offered them a glimpse of what the future could have been. But, they recognize that there is room for projects like Matt Reeves’s take on Batman or David F. Sandberg’s continued adventures with The Big Red Cheese. So, this is just TNT being playful. They quickly appended a tweet below the initial joke, telling people that Shazam! would be shown in full color and not look like the screenshots they posted.

If you liked the Snyder Cut, then we have a treat for you. This Sunday at 8pm, we'll be premiering the #TNTCut of Shazam! pic.twitter.com/N9sTui4OFB — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) April 30, 2021

On Twitter, the network wrote, “If you liked the Snyder Cut, then we have a treat for you. This Sunday at 8pm, we'll be premiering the #TNTCut of Shazam! **DISCLAIMER** THE TNT CUT OF SHAZAM! IS JUST THE THEATRICAL CUT, BUT WITH BLACK AND WHITE MARKETING PHOTOS. THERE IS NO DIFFERENCE. Shazam! This Sunday on TNT. #TNTCut”

Snyder actually talked about his motivation for the Justice is Gray edition with I Minutemen. ”I’d like to shoot a black-and-white movie at some point. We're finishing right now the black-and-white version of Justice League, and it's called the Justice Is Gray Edition," he explained. "That's what I call it. Justice League: Justice Is Gray Edition. It's not black-and-white as they say (laughs). But that's the name of the black-and-white version.”

Check out the official description for the Snyder Cut is down below:

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

