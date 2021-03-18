Justice League: Zack Snyder Releases Vicious Steppenwolf Clip Ahead of New Trailer

✖

Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) wages war on the Amazons in a sneak peek from Zack Snyder's Justice League. After the death of Superman (Henry Cavill) in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the warlord returns to Earth to find and collect the three Mother Boxes for his unforgiving nephew — Apokolips ruler Darkseid (Ray Porter). Steppenwolf and an army of Parademons descend upon Themyscira, kingdom of the Amazons and the birthplace of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), where the alien invaders battle Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) before stealing the first of three Mother Boxes needed to terraform the Earth for Darkseid.

Zack Snyder revealed the 15-second colorless clip on Vero, writing that he's "working on justice is gray edition."

THIS IS THE FEROCIOUS STEPPENWOLF THAT WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR!!! #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/krk5aMdR2b — The #SnyderCut - MARCH 18TH (@RTSnyderCut) February 8, 2021

When teasing the re-designed Steppenwolf over the summer, Snyder wrote of the villain's spiked armor: "How many f@*ks do you think he gives???"

"It was his dream to realize it, and I think it's fantastic that he's got this opportunity to realize what he wanted to do in the first space," Hinds recently told NME about Snyder's all-new four-hour and R-rated director's cut. "He has the chance to recreate what he wanted to do and I hope it stands up to the trial it's been given."

Unlike the PG-13 theatrical version completed by Joss Whedon, Zack Snyder's Justice League is officially rated R for "violence and some language." Snyder first predicted the Snyder Cut would come back with an R-rating in December, telling EW that his Justice League is "insane and so epic" that it would command a harsher rating in part because of Steppenwolf's vicious new weapon.

"There's one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what's going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half," Snyder said at the time. "So [the rating would be due to] violence and profanity, probably both."

On Super Bowl Sunday, Snyder teased an incoming new trailer is just days away when he released another ZSJL snippet. Starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Ray Porter, Joe Manganiello, and Jared Leto, Zack Snyder's Justice League releases March 18 on HBO Max.