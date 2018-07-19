‘Shazam! Director Shares Closeup of ‘Man of Steel’ Easter Egg in the Film

Fans got their first official look at Asher Angel as Billy Batson in the upcoming Shazam! film today and now, director David F. Sandberg is giving an even better look at a major Man of Steel Easter egg in the film.

The photo, which also features Jack Grazer as Freddy Freeman, appears to show Billy getting settled into the foster home where he lives during the film. In the background is Freddy’s impressive and extensive superhero collection, including a Time magazine cover featuring the Black Zero — General Zod’s ship which created a panic when it appeared in the sky during Man of Steel. While that would be Easter egg enough, turns out there’s even more to discover. Take a look at the tweet below.

In the top right corner of the magazine’s cover in Sandberg’s photos is the date: June 14, 2013. That happens to be the theatrical release date for Man of Steel, making the magazine a double Man of Steel Easter egg. Of course, while that’s a pretty impressive one, there’s likely many more tucked into all of the goodies in Freddy’s collection. As Grazer told Entertainment Weekly. Freddy’s a big fan of superheroes, especially Batman, Superman and the Justice League.

“Freddy’s a fanbody when it comes to Batman, Superman, the Justice League, so he becomes Billy’s mentor and sansei when it comes to being a superhero,” Grazer said.

It’s not just Man of Steel Easter eggs in the image, either. Like any real superhero fanboy might have, there’s also a copy of a Daily Planet newspaper heralding the return of Superman. For fans, that feels like a solid not that not only does Shazam! share a universe with the DCEU, but that it takes place following the events of Justice League as well.

Shazam! stars Levi, Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ron Cephas Jones, Grace Fulton, Asher Angel, Marta Milans, Cooper Andrews, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Caroline Palmer, and Andi Osho.

Justice League is now on home video. The DCEU continues with Aquaman on December 21, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019. Cyborg and Green Lantern Corps are still in development, along with numerous other films, but it is not yet clear what impact changes at DC management will have on their timetables for production and release.