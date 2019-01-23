New ‘Shazam!’ Teaser Released

A new look at Shazam! has officially arrived!

Warner Bros. has released a new teaser for the upcoming DC Extended Universe film, ahead of a full trailer expected to debut sometime this week. The teaser, which clocks in at just under a minute, provides a mostly-new look at the upcoming superhero epic.

There are quite a few noteworthy moments within the teaser, from Billy Batson (Asher Angel) transforming into Shazam! (Zachary Levi) while jumping off a building, to a better look at the powers of Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong). There’s even a hilarious scene with Shazam and Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer) visiting a real estate agent to try to find a superhero lair.

Shazam! will follow Billy Batson, a foster kid who is given the ability to turn into an adult superhero, after he is granted powers by an ancient wizard.

“He’s trying to find his family… His mom is still out there,” director David F. Sandberg told ComicBook.com last year. “But once he gets these powers, he’s just trying to figure out what to do with them and how it works. For that he needs his friend Freddie, who is like a superhero expert, who helps him to discover his powers and how to be a superhero.”

And as the teaser proves, the film has a pretty concrete place within the DCEU, both in the homage to Man of Steel‘s mid-air fight scene, and in the tongue-in-cheek tagline of “He’s not so serious”. While a crossover with the other heroes in the DCEU isn’t currently set in stone, it certainly sounds like it’s something Levi would be on board for.

“I would lose my s— if that happened, I would lose all of the sh*ts,” Levi explained last year. “I remember thinking, ‘If I get this and if this movie does well enough and if Justice League does well enough and they make another Justice League … maybe I’ll be on that next poster with all those guys.”

