‘Shazam!’ Cinematographer Confirms First Trailer Debuts at SDCC

Today, fans got their first official look at Zachary Levi as Shazam!, and it looks like the fun won’t stop from there.

Maxime Alexandre, who serves as the cinematographer on Shazam!, recently shared the film’s first official still on her Instagram account. In the caption, which you can check out below, Alexandre revealed that the film’s first official trailer will debut during DC Films‘ panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

This will surely be some welcomed news for DC fans, as some have been speculating about the trailer’s SDCC debut for the past few weeks. And considering the fact that the event will also debut the first trailer for fellow DC Extended Universe movie Aquaman, there’s certainly plenty of reasons to get excited.

Shazam! will see Levi bringing a unique kind of superhero into the DCEU, as young Billy Batson (Asher Angel) is granted the ability to turn into a superpowered adult (Levi) by a wizard.

“I can’t tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited!” Levi explained earlier this year. “I get to do my version of Big, basically. It’s like Superman meets Big, and that’s just so fun. I get to be a superhero that’s excited about being a superhero, and I think that’s refreshing. It’s not glum, and like, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again.’ So I think it’s all really gravy.”

Shazam! is directed by David F. Sandberg and stars Zachary Levi (Shazam), Mark Strong (Dr. Thaddeus Sivana), Djimon Hounsou (The Wizard), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman), Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Grace Fulton (Mary Bromfield), Ross Butler, Adam Brody, and Michelle Borth.

You can view the official synopsis for Shazam! below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Shazam! will be released on April 5th, 2019.