‘Shazam!’ Movie Logo Revealed

The official movie logo for Shazam! has been revealed.

The logo appears on the profile for a newly created Shazam movie social media accounts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

Shazam stars Zachary Levi as the titular hero and the alter ego of the young Billy Batson, played by Asher Angel. Billy summons Shazam forth by speaking the magic word and swapping places with him. In the past, Levi has described the film as Big meets Superman.

“I can’t tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited!” Levi said. “I get to do my version of Big, basically. It’s like Superman meets Big, and that’s just so fun. I get to be a superhero that’s excited about being a superhero, and I think that’s refreshing. It’s not glum, and like, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again.’ So I think it’s all really gravy.”

Mark Strong plays the villain, Dr. Sivana. Strong described the character previously as an opportunity to redeem himself as a villain after failing to get that far as Sinestro in DC’s much-maligned Green Lantern movie.

”I’m playing an evil bastard called Doctor Sivana, they are always the best characters to play, the most fun,” Strong said. “I was Sinestro in Green Lantern, which I thought was a rather good film, but it didn’t do what they wanted. So I feel like I’ve got unfinished business in the DC world. I played a pretty evil character in that, and he was meant to get even worse in the second one but that never happened, but I think I’m going to get the chance to do that in Shazam!, I hope so.”

Shazam is directed by David F. Sandberg from a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke and also stars Grace Fulton, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Faithe Herman, and Ron Cephas Jones

Shazam will open in theaters on April 5, 2019.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.