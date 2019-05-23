Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Says if the Rock Ever Backed out He Would Play Black Adam Too

Zachary Levi, the star of Shazam!, the latest addition to the DC Extended Universe, paid a visit to MegaCon in Orlando over the weekend. During the actor’s panel, he answered tons of fan questions about his time with both DC and Marvel. A lot of hypotheticals came up from the audience during the Q&A, including the actor’s dream villain role.

“You’ve played a hero character in both the Marvel and DC Universe,” a fan pointed out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Go on!,” Levi replied with a hilarious fake-brag voice.

“If you could play a villain character in each universe,” the fan continued, “who would you want to play?”

The actor went on to say Deadpool for his Marvel answer, but switched gears for DC. Someone shouted Nightwing, but Levi already plays a hero.

“Im king of already Shazam, though,” he joked.

After some careful thought, Levi gave the smartest answer possible, but it would mean stealing a role away from Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock.

“For a minute, I thought if The Rock was ever like, ‘You know what? I’m too busy and I’m not gonna play Black Adam,’” he laughed. “I was like, ‘You know what I could do?… They’re supposed to be twinsies anyway, just different stylists,” he joked. “That could be kind of cool. You know, cause I’d get to play the really dark version of myself essentially.”

Pretty smart answer, Levi!

During the panel, the actor also revealed that he had more fun working for DC than Marvel.

Currently, Shazam! is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 90% rating. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis praised the film in his spoiler-free review, saying the film is unlike most of the superhero movies that have been released in recent years.

Shazam! stars Zachary Levi in the titular role with Asher Angel playing his younger counterpart, Billy Batson. The film also features Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Mark Strong as the villainous Dr. Sivana, Djimon Hounsou as The Wizard, along with Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans, Ian Choi, Faithe Herman, Jovan Armand, and Grace Fulton.

Shazam! will be released on DVD and blu-ray on July 16th. Other upcoming DC films include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.