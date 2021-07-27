Smallville: The Complete Series 20th Anniversary Edition First Ever Blu-Ray Release Announced

✖

Twenty years after it premiered, Smallville is finally coming to Blu-ray for the first time, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced today. To celebrate 20 years of The CW's longest-running superhero show, Smallville: The Complete Series 20th Anniversary Edition will soar onto Blu-ray for the first time ever from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on October 19, 2021. This set for the ultimate fan features all 218 episodes along with over 28 hours of bonus features from all 10 seasons, plus an included digital copy that can be redeemed on Movies Anywhere. While it does not appear that there were any new bonus features created for the 20th anniversary collection, the box set will include two DVDs forth of bonus content originally exclusive to the 2011 DVD release of Smallville: The Complete Series.

Starring Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Kristin Kreuk as Lana Lang, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, and Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor, Smallville retold the Superman origin for a new generation of TV viewers from 2001-2011, and was the first live-action superhero show to feature an ever-expanding world of guest stars from throughout the larger DC Universe.

You can read the official description of the box set, and see the box art for the Blu-ray edition, below. Pre-orders were not live at the time of writing, but they should be available here at Best Buy soon.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

The groundbreaking, Emmy®-winning 10-season hit that redefined the origins of the world’s greatest super hero is all here – from Krypton refugee Kal-El’s arrival on Earth through his tumultuous teen years to Clark Kent’s final steps toward embracing his destiny as the Man of Steel. Relive a decade’s worth of thrills in fantastic adventures full of action, heart and humor in abundance, all anchored by the marvelous performance of Tom Welling at its center. Savor again the series’ thoughtful and imaginative integration and reinvention of the iconic characters of DC lore. And let your spirits be lifted up, up and away.

Starring Tom Welling as “Clark Kent,” Allison Mack as “Chloe Sullivan,” Kristin Kreuk as “Lana Lang,” Michael Rosenbaum as “Lex Luthor,” John Glover as “Lionel Luthor,” Erica Durance as “Lois Lane,” Annette O’Toole as “Martha Kent,” John Schneider as “Jonathan Kent,” Justin Hartley as “Oliver Queen,” Sam Jones III as “Pete Ross,” Cassidy Freeman as “Tess Mercer,” Aaron Ashmore as “Jimmy Olsen,” Eric Johnson as “Whitney Fordman,” Laura Vandervoort as “Kara,” Callum Blue as “Zod,” Jensen Ackles as “Jason Teague” and Sam Witwer as “Davis Bloome,” Smallville has also featured many notable guest stars including Terence Stamp, James Marsters, Michael McKean, Ian Somerhalder, Jane Seymour, Brian Austin Green, Pam Grier, Helen Slater, Michael Ironside, Julian Sands, Tori Spelling, Rutger Hauer and Christopher Reeve.

Superman was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Based on DC Comics characters, Smallville was developed for television by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar. Its executive producers have included Michael Tollin, Brian Robbins, Joe Davola, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, James Marshall, Brian Peterson, Kelly Souders, Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer, Greg Beeman, Ken Horton and Tom Welling. The series is from Tollin/Robbins Productions, Millar/Gough Ink and Warner Bros. Television.

MORE THAN 28 HOURS OF BONUS FEATURES:

The Adventures of Superboy – The original 1961 pilot starring John Rockwell.

A Retrospective Look at the Series’ 10-Year Journey – An in-depth, season-by-season look at the creation of this landmark television series. Highlights include interviews with Tom Welling, Eric Durance, Michael Rosenbaum, Phil Morris, John Schneider and many more, as well as rare behind-the-scenes footage.

A Decade of Comic-Con Featurette

Paley Festival Featurette

Smallville’s 100th Episode: Making of a Milestone – An extended version of the original featurette included in the Season 5 set.

Secret Origin: The American Story of DC Comics – A feature length documentary chronicling DC’s 75 years of challenges, creativity, and triumph.

Audio Commentaries, Deleted and Extended Scenes, Gag Reels, Behind-the-scenes featurettes and much more from all 10 seasons!

