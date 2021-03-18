Snyder Cut Justice League Funko Pop Figures Have Launched in Color

Earlier this month Funko and DC Comics teamed up for a set of exclusive Pop figures celebrating the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max. The Pops of Darkseid, Diana Prince, Black Suit Superman, and Dasaad were sold through the DC Shop with a black and white "Justice is Gray" metallic paint deco in both a 4-pack and as individual figures. Naturally, the release was a bit of a fiasco, but that won't be the case with the color variants that have just dropped.

As expected, Funko released versions of the Darkseid, Diana Prince, Black Suit Superman, and Dasaad Snyder Cut Justice League Funko Pops in full color. What's more, they've added a Pop figure of Darkseid on the throne to the collection. All of these figures are common releases, and can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth now.

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for a metallic Darkseid here at Walmart at some point today. The Superman variant pictured above should be available right here at Hot Topic before or slightly after 9pm PST / 12am EST April 1st / 2nd.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

You can see Zack Snyder's Justice League in color, or in the black-and-white "Justice is Gray" edition, on HBO Max. You can keep up with all of the news about the film right here. Everything new in the world of Funko Pops can be found here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.