Some of ‘Wonder Woman’s Amazons Are Training on the Beaches of the Film’s Themyscira

Just over a week ago, some of the Amazons of Patty Jenkins’s Wonder Woman returned to Themyscira for an event that actor Hari James said was intended to deliver an “Amazon experience” to others.

James is a personal trainer, and it seems she and other actresses, many of whom also have fitness or sporting backgrounds, were conducting a group training event, per her Instagram posts (see one below).

Jenkins cast a number of top-level athletes to play minor roles in the film, so that the Amazons would be convincingly badass in combat. Ann Wolfe, who played Artemis in the film, is widely regarded as the best female boxer ever to step in the ring.

“Patty Jenkins’ husband Sam Sheridan was a Thai boxer. He had written a book about the sport and so he knew who I was and so did Patty,” Wolfe told Black Film. “The character Artemis is an ass kicker and that’s me, a real kind-hearted person but rough around the edges and not afraid to fight. They had already started auditions and Patty was like, ‘I want Ann Wolfe to play this part.’ They called me up and at first, the producers were skeptical and said that ‘Ann Wolfe had not done one single acting lesson.’”

No word yet on whether Themyscira will appear in the forthcoming Wonder Woman sequel, which is expected to get underway in 2018 or early 2019.

The Amazons will appear in Justice League later this year, although it is not known whether their battle against Parademons will take place in the current day or in flashback.