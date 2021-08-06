Stargirl: "Summer School: Chapter Three" Synopsis Teases Jim Gaffigan's Debut as Thunderbolt

✖

The CW has released a new synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter Three", the third episode of Stargirl's sophomore season. The synopsis confirms multiple big names tied to the episode, including the fact that the episode is directed by Back to the Future and Howard the Duck star Lea Thompson, who previously helmed the Season 1 episode "Shiv Part One." The episode is also set to feature the debut of Jim Gaffigan's Thunderbolt, a mystical character who has been appearing in the pages of DC Comics since the Golden Age, particularly as the magical sidekick of Johnny Thunder and Jakeem Thunder (Alkoya Brunson). You can check out the synopsis below.

"JIM GAFFIGAN VOICES THUNDERBOLT IN THIS EPISODE DIRECTED BY LEA THOMPSON — After getting a taste of the superhero life, Mike (Trae Romano) pleads with Pat (Luke Wilson) to let him join the team. Elsewhere, after seeking help from Thunderbolt, the JSA prepare for a confrontation with The Shade. Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart and Meg DeLacy also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septién."

Stargirl's first season already laid the groundwork for Jakeem's debut, first by having Mike Dugan (Trae Romano) reference him as his friend in the episode "Wildcat". The series also showcased Thunderbolt's pen, as part of the items within the Justice Society of America headquarters that Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) steals.

"There's a reason that a character like Johnny Thunder and the Thunderbolt has resonated and survived decades, decades, and decades," Stargirl creator Geoff Johns told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "Because there's something really cool about a fricking pink genie that can do anything you ask it and all those kinds of things you want to present when you eventually do introduce them, present them in a way that is both true to who they are in the comics and for the fans that visually and spiritually and emotionally, and then also to new fans, new viewers, never heard of these characters, to get a sense of who they are and fall in love with them like we already are in love with them."

Season 2 of Stargirl will premiere on Tuesday, August 10th at 8/7c on The CW. "Summer School: Chapter Two" will air on August 24th.