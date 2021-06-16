Stargirl Season 2 Poster Teases Eclipso's Arrival

✖

When DC's Stargirl returns for its second season this August, the young heroes of the new JSA will have a terrifying new villain to face in Eclipso and now a new poster released by The CW teases the villain's arrival. The new poster features Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl's Cosmic Staff point-to-point with a mysterious glowing diamond against a dark background. The poster was shared on Twitter and fans were advised in a series of tweets that "when you see it" "don't show your fear".

The release of the poster comes just a day after the trailer for the series' second season was released, giving fans a sense of what they can expect in terms of what's next for the JSA after their defeat of the Injustice Society in Season 1. The trailer also gave fans a major reveal when it introduced a new character, Jade, the daughter of the original Green Lantern Alan Scott, played by Ysa Penarejo.

As for Eclipso, that the character will be a major villain in Season 2 is something that was teased at the end of Season 1 when Cindy Burman (Meg Delacy) located the Black Diamond Eclipso has been trapped in.

"It's such a different, darker, scarier threat because the threat is... Cindy is one thing, and she's got the Black Diamond and were obviously going to explore that," Stargirl showrunner Geoff Johns said last year at New York Comic-Con. "But the thing inside is, this entity that's trapped, this ancient being that feeds off humanity's own sins and grief and fear and darkness is trapped in this Black Diamond and has been there for a long, long time and is aching to do what he does and feed off the darkness within humanity."

"It's going to take a lot to confront it, and it's going to take the JSA and every one of our wonderful characters to a place that's going to be tough for them to explore," Johns continued. "So, I'm excited about it, but Eclipso is one of my very favorite villains from the comic books. In the comic books, he's had a history with Wildcat and Dr. Mid-Nite and the JSA too, but we'll see!"

DC's Stargirl season 2 premieres Tuesday, August 10 on The CW.