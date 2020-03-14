New Stargirl Trailer Released

Stargirl will make her debut on both The CW and DC Universe just two months from now and thanks to the extended season trailer for the upcoming series, fans are getting their best look yet at Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) in action. The trailer shows Courtney embracing not just a new stepfather, a new home, and a new school, but a whole new calling when she comes across the Cosmic Staff and it choses her to be a new generation of hero. The series is set to debut on DC Universe on May 11 and then on The CW on Tuesday, May 12.

Stargirl will follow Courtney, a high school student whose life is turned upside when her mother remarries and moves them to Nebraska. More than that, there’s her stepfather’s connection to the Justice Society of America as her stepfather Pat Dugan? He was STRIPE, the sidekick to Starman. The series will also star Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan/STRIPE, Joel McHale as Sylvester Pemberton/Starman, Lou Ferigno Jr. as Rex Tyler/Hourman, Brian Stapf as Ted Grant/Wildcat, Henry Thomas as Charles McNider/Doctor Midnight, Joy Osmanski as Paula Brooks/Tigress, Neil Hopkins as Lawrence “Crusher” Crock/Sportsmaster, and Nelson Lee as Dragon King. The series joins both DC Universe’s eclectic array of original programming, including Titans, Young Justice: Outsiders, Doom Patrol, and Harley Quinn, as well as The CW’s roster of The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning.

As for Stargirl‘s place on The CW, while the series is not directly part of the Arrowverse, the conclusion of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” did give Stargirl as well as the rest of DC Universe’s live-action series its own designation in the Arrowverse Multiverse. Stargirl exists on the new Earth-2 with Titans existing on Earth-9, Doom Patrol on on Earth-21, and Swamp Thing on Earth-19.

“It’s cool; it’s going to take the Stars and STRIPE comic, the Justice Society comic, and merge it into one thing.” executive producer and Stargirl co-creator Geoff Johns revealed in an interview last year. “And tonally, it’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer along with the [comic] books. We’re bringing a lot of the legacy stuff into it, a lot of the stuff James Robinson did with the Justice Society. I love all of that, his JSA: The Golden Age series, launching the [1999 series] JSA… I’ve always wanted to do a series based on Stars and STRIPE, so it’s really exciting.”

“It’s a story about a combined family, and a young girl in school,” Johns explained. “It takes place in high school; I don’t think we see a lot of superhero shows in high schools… I’m not sure there is another superhero show that takes place in high school; I love that, you know? There’s going to be good guys and bad guys. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Stargirl debuts Monday, May 11 on DC Universe. It will debut on The CW the next day, Tuesday, May 12.