7 Characters We Want to See in a ‘Stargirl’ TV Series

Last week at San Diego Comic-Con, Geoff Johns announced that he is writing and producing a Stargirl live-action series for the DC Universe streaming service, and they’re wasting no time getting things up and running with casting already in progress for the titular character as well other players in her story.

Stargirl will follow high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore who inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop villains from the past. The series is set to feature appearances and references to members of the Justice Society of America, the heroic group Courtney is most frequently associated with in comics and when it comes to casting, Johns told ComicBook.com that they’re being very careful.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[We’re handling it] very carefully.” Johns revealed. “It’s going to be really… Warner TV is the best at casting these things. We’ve got great casting people. And what I’ll be looking for is somebody who embodies that energetic spirit, and a kindness, to what the character is and how they’re portraying her. And someone that’s really fun, that can chew bubble gum while kicking ass. And someone young, because we’re going to go with a younger take on the character. She’s about sixteen.”

While it will be fantastic for fans to see Courtney/Stargirl come to life in the series, since the announcement many have been wondering what other characters from comics might make an appearance on Stargirl. With there being 20 years of history to draw on from the character’s first appearance in 1999’s Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. #1, there are a lot of possibilities, but we, like all fans, have our favorites. So, we’ve come up with a list.

Who would we like to see appear in the upcoming Stargirl series? Read on to find out.

Maxine Hunkel/Cylcone

In comics, Maxine Hunkel is the granddaughter of the original Red Tornado and grew up idolizing her grandmother’s allies in the Justice Society of America. As a child, little Maxine was kidnapped by the mad scientist who created the second Red Tornado — an android — and infected her with nanobytes that resulted in Maxine having her own powers of flight, wind manipulation, and sound wave control. It’s a perfect power set for a heroine calling herself Cyclone.

As Maxine is, like Courtney, a new generation of hero and roughly in the same peer group as Courtney, it would be great to see her as part of Stargirl as one of the unlikely young heroes tasked with stopping villains from the past.

Justin Arthur/Shining Knight

If enemies from the past are going to be a problem Courtney has to deal with on Stargirl, why not have an ally as well? Justin Arthur, also known as Shining Knight, is a hero from the 6th Century where he made his way to Camelot with plans to become a Knight of the Round Table. On the way, he ended up saving Merlin — yeah, that Merlin. Merlin gives him enchanted equipment in gratitude and even gave his horse wings.

In comics history, Shining Knight has ended up frozen for centuries where he served as a hero in the modern world with occasional return trips to Camelot. While the character has a complex history, he’s also friends with Pat Dugan, aka Courtney’s stepfather. It might be interesting to have Justin show up in that capacity, especially considering how Johns described Stargirl at SDCC.

“The show’s about Courtney Whitmore, whose mom gets remarried to Pat Dugan, and they move to Blue Valley Nebraska,” Johns revealed at the panel. “She learns that Pat Dugan used to be a member of the Justice Society of America, and so she steals her stepfather’s stuff and goes for a joyride.”

Sounds like Dugan might need his friend’s help.

Ted Grant/Wildcat

Can you really have the Justice Society of America without Wildcat? Okay, you probably can but we don’t really want to. With Stargirl looking to add various members of the JSA, Ted Grant actually makes a lot of sense from a practical standpoint. The character has served as a mentor to younger heroes in comics and we can see him stepping up to the plate in that capacity for Courtney and the rest of the young heroes on Stargirl.

Dragon King and Cindy Burman/Shiv

In Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E, the immortal villain Dragon King shows up in Blue Valley, Nebraska where Courtney lives with a daughter named Cindy Burman. Cindy happens to be a villain herself going by he name Shiv who is a frequent nemesis for Courtney in that comic. With Stargirl appearing to take quite a bit from the comic run, having both Dragon King and Shiv appear just makes sense to us.

Jakeem Thunder

Another character we’d love to see show up on Stargirl is Jakeem Thunder.

Jakeem was a teenager from Keystone City (home of the original Flash, Jay Garrick, and Wally West as some may recall) where he had kind of a rough start. His mother left his father while pregnant with Jakeem, then, later, she died of cancer. Jakeem grew up a street-smart but tough kid. After he gets his powers by accident — he’s literally handed them when Garrick unwittingly gives Jakeem a pen containing the genie-like Thunderbolt — Jakeem joins the JSA where he is welcomed by Courtney and becomes friends with her. Given that comic history, he seems like he’d be a great fit to befriend Courtney on Stargirl.

Jack Knight/Starman

Can you have a Stargirl without Starman to give her his cosmic staff? We think it would be a truly great moment to see Courtney be given the staff by Jack Knight, perhaps even as a rite of passage showing her evolve as a hero. After all, that’s kind of what happens in comics after Jack decides to retire and move to San Francisco when he passes his staff onto Courtney who then calls herself “Stargirl.”

Johnny Sorrow

Another villain we’d like to see appear on the show is Johnny Sorrow. In comics, Sorrow has appeared as the leader of the Injustice Society as a foe of the JSA. With s host of abilities, including the fact that nearly any living creature who looks at his face dies instantly, he would be a fascinating bad guy for Stargirl and one that would be really cool to see in live-action form.

Stargirl is expected to debut sometime in 2019.

What characters would you like to see appear on Stargirl? Let us know your choices in the comments below.