Put a Steampunk Spin on Wonder Woman for Halloween With This Corset Top

Something tells me that Wonder Woman is going to be a popular costume this Halloween. This Wonder Woman steampunk corset top is one way adults can put a unique spin on their costume without breaking the bank.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The underbust corset has fabric attached so it serves as a complete top. It features the Wonder Woman logo with blue rhinestones over a gear and “stretchy individual panels supported with seven plastic bones”. So, it isn’t a serious corset, but it will do just fine for a costume or even a fun, everyday top. It also doesn’t have the price tag of a high-end corset at only $39.99. Interested parties can order the steampunk Wonder Woman corset top right here. The full specs and a gallery of additional images are available below.

So what about the bottoms? Maybe something like this Wonder Woman gladiator-style skirt? You might even be able to find a long skirt on Etsy that would go great with this. I will say that if you have the budget to work in the Wonder Woman cosplay three-piece wedge boots, go for it.

• Wonder Woman Steampunk Corset Top

• Officially-licensed Wonder Woman merchandise

• Front of corset features a double W logo with blue rhinestones over a gear

• Blue tone-on-tone stars on the top fabric

• Stretchy individual panels supported with 7 flexible plastic bones

• Back contains 3 sets of hook and eye closures (12 each) for adjustments

• Materials: 92% polyester / 8% spandex

• Care Instructions: Damp wipe only. Hang to dry.