Stephen Amell Reveals Why Jensen Ackles Was on Arrowverse Crossover Set

Fans of the Arrowverse and Supernatural got quite the treat when Jensen Ackles, who stars in the long-running CW series, popped up on the set of the upcoming Elseworlds crossover event. While we all wish that this meant Ackles would be appearing alongside Arrow, Flash, and Supergirl in the crossover, that simply isn’t the case.

Arrow star Stephen Amell took to Twitter shortly after the photo of Ackles surfaced, clearing up the confusion and making sure everyone understands that this was just a friendly set visit.

“Let me squash this rumor right now,” Amell wrote in the tweet. “[Jensen Ackles] was on set tonight because he’s Grant Gustin’s #2 fan (I’m #1) and not because he’s playing The Batman.”

No, Batman isn’t going to be appearing in the crossover, though Ruby Rose’s Batwoman is set to make her debut in the Arrowverse, along with the city of Gotham itself.

It looks like Ackles isn’t set to join the Arrowverse, not as Batman or any other character, no matter how much we wish that were true.

The mania surrounding Ackles and the Arrowverse began late Thursday night, when an Instagram user named scoobykoo posted a selfie with the Supernatural star on his Instagram account. “I kid you not, Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles was just hanging out at The Flash Elseworlds set chatting with Grant and Stephen.”

While we might not have Ackles appearing in the Crossover, there is still plenty to be excited about. In a recent Facebook video, Amell said that Elseworlds is going to be the best Arrowverse crossover to-date.

“The crossover is fucking bananas. It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic,” Amell told his fans.

“Crisis on Earth X, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” he said. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

Are you excited for the new Elseworlds crossover event? Disappointed that Jensen Ackles won’t be involved? Let us know in the comments!