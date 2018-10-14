Stephen Amell Shares First Set Photo From ‘The Flash’ Crossover Episode

It seems the Arrowverse crossover episodes have officially begun filming, and Stephen Amell shared a new photo from the set of his time on The Flash.

Amell, who plays Green Arrow Oliver Queen in the CW Arrowverse, took some time out to share a new photo from the set of the crossover. The image has the Flash season 5 promo art with Stephen Amell’s name on the bottom, likely art displayed on the dressing room door. You can check out the full photo below.

The new crossover is titled Elseworlds and will feature the heroes of the Arrowverse crossing over in Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl (Legends of Tomorrow won’t be taking part in the crossover this year). The crossover episode will be introducing Batwoman, Gotham, and much of Batman’s world to the Arrowverse, and Batwoman will be played by Ruby Rose. The crossover is also set to introduce Lois Lane to the universe and will be played by Elizabeth Tulloch. Superman will also be involved in Elseworlds, so there’s going to be plenty for DC fans to enjoy.

The crossover is an annual event in the Arrowverse these days, but Amell recently said his favorite show to crossover with is still The Flash.

“Flash is my favorite show to go to, because there’s something special about doing scenes with Grant. I just love doing scenes with him, there’s just something about [that dynamic]…” Amell told the Inside of You podcast

First up though is the season 5 premiere of The Flash, and you can check out the official description for the episode Nora below.

“After an unexpected guest from the future, Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), appears at their home, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton,) must figure out how to get her back to the future without disrupting the timeline…even more than she already has. Team Flash must work together to send Nora back, while simultaneously fighting off another villainous meta.”

David McWhirter directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Sam Chalsen.

The Elseworlds Arrowverse crossover will take place across three nights, kicking off on Sunday, Dec. 9th on The Flash at 8 p.m. ET. It continues on Arrow Monday, Dec. 10th at 8 p.m. and then finishes up on Supergirl Tuesday, Dec. 11th at 8 p.m. ET. Nora will debut on Tuesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.