Stranger Things’ Dacre Montgomery Addresses If He Would Play Red Hood

After his appearances in the 2017 reboot of Power Rangers and the new seasons of Stranger Things, actor Dacre Montgomery is earning a lot of praise for his performances in these fan-favorite projects. And with acclaim comes the inevitable fan desire to star in a superhero movie, because that’s just the way the world works now.

Some fans think he has what it takes to play the former Robin named Jason Todd, who eventually goes on to become the Red Hood in the pages of DC Comics. And while it seems unlikely that Jason Todd would appear on the big screen since there are plans to reboot Batman in a new film with director Matt Reeves and actor Robert Pattinson, that’s not stopping fans from asking questions.

In a new video segment for GQ, Montgomery himself addressed those requests in response to a tweet from a fan.

“I don’t know, I feel like I’m at an interesting point where I’m enjoying seeing the universes come to an end and other ones begin, but I would really love to play outside of the world that’s so prominent, I guess, in cinemas at the moment,” Montgomery explained. “Which is just origin stories of amazing superheroes that we love. I’d love to dive into a different world that we don’t know, that we aren’t kind of given a lot of both in television format and cinema.”

Montgomery also revealed that he wasn’t a huge fan of superheroes growing up, and while he had a few action figures he was more into interior design in his youth.

The actor has already played a superhero, essentially, due to his role as Jason in Power Rangers. But while fans might be clamoring to see that Mighty Morphin’ team return for the reboot, the actor recently revealed that they are likely rebooting the film with a new cast.

“I think there is a movie in the works but it’s not with me and the cast. So yes but not with us,” Montgomery wrote on Reddit.

So it sounds like that portion of Montgomery’s career is done for at the moment, as he seems to be shying away from big action franchises and preferring roles like he had in Stranger Things.

The new season of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.