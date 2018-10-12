Dave Bautista Ready for ‘Suicide Squad 2’ With James Gunn

Today, superhero movie fans were surprised with a new report that James Gunn is in talks to write and direct Suicide Squad 2 for DC Films and Warner Bros. Pictures, but it should come as no surprise that he has the full support of one of his Guardians of the Galaxy stars — Dave Bautista.

Bautista, who has been vocally supportive of Gunn following his firing from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 earlier this year, took to Twitter to show his enthusiastic support for Gunn potentially moving on to DC Films — and even wanted to know where he could sign on to be a part of it. Check out the tweet below.

Where do I sign up! James Gunn Boards ‘Suicide Squad 2’ To Write And Possibly Direct – Deadline //t.co/OwdDbAm1Ks — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 9, 2018

According to a report from The Wrap, Gunn is being considered by DC Films to bolster their superhero franchise and while Suicide Squad 2 is one of several projects in the works for the DCEU, no director has been confirmed as of yet. Gavin O’Connor was reported to be overseeing the film previously, but that all may be in question now. The Hollywood Reporter took the report one step further to indicate that Gunn has closed a deal to script Suicide Squad 2, but that discussions of him directing are still ongoing.

As for Bautista, he has stood by Gunn from the very beginning of his Guardians of the Galaxy woes which began back in July when some of the director’s old tweets resurfaced, leading to his firing. Bautista’s continued support of Gunn — which has included declarations that working for Disney is “nauseating” after Gunn’s firing and statements that that he will quit the third film if Gunn’s script isnt used — has had many people wondering if Bautista will ultimately be fired by Disney. It’s something that the Drax actor has said he is fully aware of, but that the Gunn situation is a matter of “integrity”.

“No, I’m aware that this could possibly cost me a job that I care for very much, but at the same time it’s an integrity issue,” Bautista said in an interview in September. “It’s also a loyalty issue, so now I’m not going to… I’m not [going to] bite my tongue or anything. That’s just who I am as a person.”

As for Suicide Squad 2, in addition to the reports of Gunn writing and possibly directing, another report from Borys Kit, a reporter at The Hollywood Reporter, elaborated that Gunn’s Suicide Squad film may not be a sequel but a whole new take. There was no clear indication if that means total recasting or not, but if it does it would be interesting to see how Bautista could fit in and what role he might possibly take on.

