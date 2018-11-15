DC

Fans Want Dave Bautista to Join James Gunn’s ‘Suicide Squad 2’

James Gunn may not be the director behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 any more, but that doesn’t mean he is ready to leave superheroes behind. According to new reports, the director is being eyed to oversee the sequel to Suicide Squad, and fans have one request…

If Gunn goes over to the DCEU, then Dave Bautista should come along with him.

As you can see below, fans are taking to social media to share their love for Gunn and Bautista’s bromance. The actors grew close once the actor was brought on to play Drax. With Gunn overseeing the former WWE star’s big entry into the MCU, Bautista shared a stellar performance which superhero fans fell in love with. And, in the weeks since Gunn was fired by Disney, Bautista has been an outspoken champion for the ousted director.

With reports out connecting Gunn to Suicide Squad 2, fans are wondering if it’s only a matter of time before Bautista tries his hand with DC Comics. Currently, Gunn has made a deal to pen the script for the DCEU sequel, but talks are in the air for the directorial gig. A piece by The Hollywood Reporter also says the project won’t be an exact sequel and give fans a new take on the team. So far, there’s no word on whether recasting will be needed, but Bautista would fit into any number of DC Comics roles.

Just, take a moment to imagine Bautista as King Shark. If you can’t get behind that kind of casting, what can you?

For fans, the wave of Bautista x Gunn posts have been done in jest, but there is a chance the star might leave the MCU in favor for the DCEU. The actor has been vocal about his frustration with Disney for firing Gunn, and Bautista has taken to Twitter to blast the company time and again for the decision.

“I will do what Im (sic) legally obligated to do but [Guardians of the Galaxy] without [James Gunn] is not what I signed up for. GOTG w/o [James Gunn] just isn’t GOTG,” the actor tweeted earlier this year. “Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who’d empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis . That’s just how I feel.”

In a later post, Bautista went so far as to say he will leave the MCU entirely if Disney chooses to nix Gunn’s script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. “Where I’m at right now is that if [Marvel] don’t use that script, then I’m going to ask them to release me from my contract, cut me out or recast me,” the actor told Shortlist. “I’d be doing James a disservice if I didn’t.”

“Nobody’s defending his tweets, but this was a smear campaign on a good man,” he continued. “I spoke to Chris Pratt the day after it happened and he’s a bit religious so he wanted time to pray and figure it out, but I was more like: f-ck this. This is bullsh-t. James is one of the kindest, most decent people I’ve met.”

Now, it seems like Gunn may get the chance to direct a second superhero franchise, and it seems like fans would be fine if Bautista slid into a Suicide Squad role as such.

So, do you think Bautista would fit in with the DCEU? Should he give the cinematic universe a spin? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

