Suicide Squad Director Reveals Reshoots Added Character Death, Deleted Hookup

David Ayer is revealing more details from his original plans for Suicide Squad, a film which underwent heavy reshoots before it was released and ultimately strayed from the director's vision. Ayer has previously shared details which were part of the original version of Suicide Squad but he fielded a question from a fan on Monday which has now shown more drastic changes, including characters deaths and relationships. Originally, Diablo was going to survive the movie instead of sacrificing himself and Harley Quinn and Deadshot were going to find themselves in a relationship.

"Diablo survived originally," Ayer said in a tweet. "Harley and Deadshot hooked up as a couple. This was changed during reshoots."

It's hard to imagine a version of Suicide Squad where Harley and Deadshot got together, not only because of the story Suicide Squad ultimately delivered but also because of the movies which have followed. Birds of Prey based its story heavily on Harley's mental state after a break up with Mr. J. This would not have made much sense if she had been with someone else in the mean time but, then again, she's Harley Quinn. Her mind works in mysterious ways.

In a previous tweet, Ayer revealed that much of Harley Quinn's story had been changed for "political" reasons.

“Sadly her story arc was eviscerated," the director said in April. "It was her movie in so many ways. Look I tried. I rendered Harley comic book accurate. Everything is political now. Everything. I just want to entertain. I will do better.” Deadshot and Harley Quinn have been together in the comics, so this is all starting to make sense.

It is interesting for this information to continue coming up as the world seems to be on the cusp of an announcement of Zack Snyder's version of Justice League getting some sort of release. Should Snyder's version of the DC Comics movie come out as a result of fans clamoring for its release, it will set an interesting precedent which fans might see as an opportunity to get David Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad as a possibility, as well.

