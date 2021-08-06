The Suicide Squad: Jai Courtney Wants Boomerang to Be a Flash Villain (Exclusive)

✖

Actor Jai Courtney has brought the character of Captain Boomerang (aka Digger Harkness) to vivid life in the DC Movie Universe, making his debut as the character in David Ayer's Suicide Squad back in 2016. Now Courtney is one of the major returning characters in director James Gunn's installment of The Suicide Squad, but that's not where the actor wants his run as Boomerang to end. Courtney confirmed to Comicbook.com that he would love to bring his Captain Boomerang back around to where it began (boomerang pun): With the villain going up against Ezra Miller's Flash, in the upcoming The Flash movie!

While talking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis about The Suicide Squad, Jai Courtney was asked if there were any plans that had been discussed about Boomerang and The Flash battling it out onscreen anytime soon. After all, Captain Boomerang is best known for being one of the colorful "Rogues" that Flash battles in Central City. Courtney doesn't seem to be aware of any plans for him to appear in the upcoming Flash movie from Andy Muschietti (IT) - but he's definitely down for the opportunity!

"I don't know what happened to that Flash film that was going to happen if it happened. Did it get sidelined? I don't know, man. I'm so down. I think it's a great villain for him," Courtney said before adding: "They got my number. Let's do it. If that's what people want to see, then I'd be even more stoked to hear it. But any chance to play Boomerang, I'll be there for sure."

DC fans know that Flash and Captain Boomerang sort of, kind of, already had it out, in a brief scene of the 2016 Suicide Squad film. Like every member of Task Force X in that movie, Digger Harkness got introduced through a flashback that showed how wound up in one of Amanda Waller's (Viola Davis) cages. In Boomerang's case, his story involved robbing every bank in Australia, only to come to Central City and find his looting thwarted by the sudden appearance of The Flash. Naturally, Digger would have a major grudge against Flash to sort out at some point - assuming he once again survives the sort of Suicide Squad mission that Flash landed him in.

Ezra Miller made a fun cameo appearance as Flash in Suicide Squad, following his brief debut in Batman v Superman. In fact, the scene with Boomerang is the first time Miller appears onscreen as Flash in his official Justice League costume; it would be a great Easter egg if Boomerang shows up in a new costume (or as an alternate universe variant of himself) in The Flash.

The Suicide Squad will be in theaters and HBO Max on August 6th. The Flash arrives in November 2022.