Warner Bros. Developing ‘Super Pets’ Film Which Focuses on DC Heroes’ Companions

It looks like a whole new corner of the DC Comics universe could make its way to the big screen.

According to a new report from Collider, Warner Bros. has hired Jared Stern to write and direct Super Pets, an animated movie about the furry friends of DC Comics characters.

Stern is certainly familiar with the DC Comics space, previously writing The LEGO Batman Movie and The LEGO Ninjago Movie. Outside of those, he has had a pretty wide filmography, including Smallfoot, Dr. Ken, and Wreck-It Ralph. Stern recently made his directoral debut with the Netflix movie Happy Anniversary.

The Super Pets have had a unique sort of tenure in the DC Comics universe, first debuting as a somewhat-official ensemble in 1962. Essentially functioning as an all-animal version of the Legion of Super-Heroes, the team has included Krypto the Super-Dog, Streaky the Super-Cat, Bat-Cow, Flexi the Plastic Bird, and Aquaman’s seahorse, Storm over the years.

The property has most recently been seen as an animated series on Cartoon Network, which starred Maria Bamford, Diedrich Bader, and Debra Wilson.

It’s unclear exactly what iteration of the Super Pets could make their way onto the big screen, or what form of animation will be used to bring the project to life. But with DC currently putting its characters to use across both the big and the small screen, a Super Pets movie certainly doesn’t feel out of place.

“My own personal opinion is that the DC characters are so elastic and there’s so many stories to tell,” Former DC Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns recently told ComicBook.com during San Diego Comic-Con. “I think that anything you can do in a comic, you can do on TV or the movies. We’re getting a Shazam! movie, Mera’s on the big screen. We’re doing a Stargirl TV show now. There’s a lot. Every character’s going to have their due.”

