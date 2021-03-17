Supergirl: New Final Season Poster Released

✖

The CW has released a new poster for Supergirl's sixth and final season. The poster prominently features Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) in the center surrounded by the important people in her life -- Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh), J'onn (David Harewood), Brainy (Jesse Rath), Kelly Olsen (Azie Tesfai), Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath), and Dreamer (Nicole Maines). The poster also features a tagline of "Better. Stronger. Together." tagline as well as the date of the series' return, Tuesday, March 30th at 9/8c.

Last fall, it was announced that Supergirl would end its run with the upcoming sixth season. The series originally debuted on CBS in 2015 where it was canceled after one season but made the leap to The CW where it has been a part of the Arrowverse ever since. The final season will consist of 20-episodes and, after the announcement about the series ending, star Melissa Benoist took to social media to share her thoughts, promising fans a great final season.

(Photo: The CW)

"I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season."

She ended her message with "el mayarah", Kryptonian for "stronger together."

When Supergirl returns, it will temporarily be taking over Superman & Lois' slot after The Flash on Tuesday nights. That series is taking a short break until May 18th due to a COVID-19 related production shutdown earlier in the production schedule. You can check out the synopsis for the season premiere, "Rebirth" below.

"SEASON PREMIERE – As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest star Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team – Alex (Chyler Leigh), J’onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfai), and Brainiac – to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos."

Supergirl's sixth and final season will begin on Tuesday, March 30th at 9/8c on The CW.