Supergirl: "Dream Weaver" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Dream Weaver", the ninth episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. The episode sees Kelly (Azie Tesfai) team up with Kara (Melissa Benoist) to help her investigate possible prisoner abuse. With Kelly set to become Guardian later this season, it seems like this episode might just see that transition begin. The episode will also see the return of Nyxly (Petra Sergeant), the Fifth Dimensional Imp who managed to escape the Phantom Zone when the Super Friends rescued Kara though it is definitely not Kara that she reaches out to. The episode's synopsis notes that Nyxly crashes one of Nia's (Nicole Maines) dreams in need of help.

You can check out the official episode synopsis for "Dream Weaver" below and then read on for the photos from the episode. Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Dream Weaver" will air on August 31st.

"SUPERGIRL AND KELLY TEAM UP – Kelly (Azie Tesfai) meets Joey (guest star Aiden Stoxx), a young orphaned alien boy, who is acting out in foster care because he fears there is something wrong with his brother Orlando (guest star Jhaleil Swaby), who is incarcerated. Kelly asks Kara (Melissa Benoist) to help her investigate and they stumble upon abuse at the prison. Meanwhile, Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) crashes one of Nia’s (Nicole Maines) dreams and asks her for help. The episode was directed by Shannon Kohli and written by Karen E. Maser & Emilio Ortega Aldrich."