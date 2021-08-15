Supergirl: "Dream Weaver" Synopsis Released

✖

It's almost time for the return of Supergirl's final season, and fans are curious to see exactly what the future holds for the Super Friends. The CW has provided a bit of an indication of what's in store, releasing a synopsis for the ninth episode of the show's sixth season, "Dream Weaver." The synopsis, which you can check out below, teases a team-up between Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai), ahead of her debut as The Guardian, as well as the return of Nyxlygsptlnz (Peta Sergeant), the Fifth Dimensional imp who was stuck in the Phantom Zone.

"SUPERGIRL AND KELLY TEAM UP – Kelly (Azie Tesfai) meets Joey (guest star Aiden Stoxx), a young orphaned alien boy, who is acting out in foster care because he fears there is something wrong with his brother Orlando (guest star Jhaleil Swaby), who is incarcerated. Kelly asks Kara (Melissa Benoist) to help her investigate and they stumble upon abuse at the prison. Meanwhile, Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) crashes one of Nia’s (Nicole Maines) dreams and asks her for help.

The episode was directed by Shannon Kohli and written by Karen E. Maser & Emilio Ortega Aldrich."

"There's so many special things about the season," co-showrunner Jessica Queller told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "I could spend another 10 minutes talking about it but some of the things that are very meaningful to us is we always like to tell stories that reflect what's going on in real life. We have a bunch of social justice-focused episodes that really come out of largely the Black Lives Matter movements and the events of last summer and have those similar themes that I think mean so much to us, all of us in the writers room, to be able to talk about inclusion and equality and things, values that matter to us.

She continued, "And also, just there's a very satisfying arc for Kara Danvers/Supergirl having to do with her at the beginning of the Season 1 pilot episode. You know, like a sort of insecure, bumbling, wide-eyed young girl to becoming a very mature, integrated, authentic hero of the people."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Dream Weaver" will air on August 31st.