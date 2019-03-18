‘Supergirl’: What’s Next For Martian Manhunter?

Tonight on Supergirl, Lex Luthor may have arrived in National City but he iconic villain was far from the only challenge in the episode. Manchester Black remained a thorn in J’onn’s side — one that may have significant impact on Martian Manhunter going forward.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”, below.

After being taunted and tormented by Manchester for a handful of episodes, the conflict between the two men came to a head tonight, ending with J’onn killing Manchester once and for all. However, despite eliminating a real and present threat with the act, J’onn is deeply rattled by the fact that he chose violence over peace in dealing with Manchester. It’s something that Supergirl co-executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller told press at a screening ahead of the episode’s debut creates an identity crisis for J’onn – especially since Green Martians are not violent beings, not the way their White Martian counterparts are.

“I think as it kind of puts him in an identity crisis at the end of this episode that he will deal with in episode 17 in particular,” Rovner said.

Dealing with it appears to include the return — in some fashion — of Carl Lumbley in the role of M’yrnn, J’onn’s father who died last season. For J’onn, M’yrnn was very much a moral compass and it was the elder Martian’s death that ultimately prompted J’onn to step down from the DEO and pursue a more peaceful life, working as a private investigator and choosing a path of general nonviolence. The fact that J’onn had to resort to lethal violence in order to stop Manchester, J’onn isn’t sure what that means for his identity.

However, that crisis may not be the worst thing that could happen to J’onn. Queller went on to explain that J’onn is “the phoenix rising from the ashes” — meaning that J’onn will be forging his own, new path in the aftermath of Manchester’s death.

“It’s also J’onn’s identity crisis, also brings us to a very emotional place and he’s sort of the phoenix rising from the ashes,” Queller said. “He has to really soul-search and forge a new path.”

