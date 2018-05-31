‘Supergirl’: Alura Gets a Comic-Accurate Suit in “Make it Reign” Photos

The CW has released photos for “Make It Reign”, the upcoming twenty-second episode of Supergirl‘s third season set to air June 11.

We don’t yet know much about “Make It Reign”, but from the looks of the photos, Supergirl‘s return to her home on Argo may be short-lived. The photos show Kara (Melissa Benoist) suited up as Supergirl back in the United States and she’s not alone. It looks like her mother, Alura Zor-El (Erica Durance) is joining her on Earth. You can check out the photos in the gallery below.

As you can see, Alura’s appearance in “Make It Reign” is a bit different from how we saw her in this week’s “Dark Side of the Moon.” The photos reveal that Alura will take on a more comics-accurate costume as she joins her daughter, Mon-El (Chris Wood) and Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) presumably to fight the Worldkiller, Reign (Odette Annable). And Supergirl may need all the help she can get.

Despite having acquired the Kryptonian black rock needed to potentially save Sam from fully becoming Reign, as we’ve seen in a preview for the upcoming “Not Kansas”, the cure doesn’t appear to have worked, leaving Earth in grave peril after Kara leaves to go “home” to Argo. As it’s been established that Argo doesn’t have contact with worlds outside its own domed existence, we’re not entirely sure how Kara and her mother are alerted to head back to Earth, though it might have a little something to with Selena, one of the members of Argo’s High Council. Viewers were shown this week that the trusted Selena is really the dark figure behind the Worldkillers. It’s possible that, while on Argo, Supergirl and Alura discover this and return to Earth in order to stop Reign once and for all.

We don’t have an official synopsis for “Make It Reign”, but we do have one for “Not Kansas”, the episode coming up on June 4. You can check that out below.

KARA CONSIDERS A MAJOR LIFE CHANGE – Kara (Melissa Benoist) makes a major life decision. Meanwhile, J’onn (David Harewood) finds out that special DEO-caliber guns have hit the streets of National City. Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas & Anna Musky-Goldwyn.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Make It Reign” is set to air June 11.