‘Supergirl’: A New Threat Arrives in “Make it Reign” Preview

The CW has released a preview for “Make it Reign”, next week’s penultimate episode of Supergirl‘s third season and in it, a new threat emerges.

In tonight’s “Not Kansas”, Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) decided to leave Earth to spend time on Argo once it appeared that Reign had been vanquished leaving Sam (Odette Annable) free of the Worldkiller. However, Kara’s arrival on Argo allowed Selena (Anjali Jay) and her acolytes to head to Earth — and they’re not simply coming to visit. As you can see in the preview above, Selena intends to bring Reign back and bring her own twisted version of judgement to Earth.

And Earth is in a vulnerable position. Serena was revealed last week to be the shadowy figure coaching Reign all along and tonight we saw her restore the Fortress of Sanctuary, an act that appeared to reveal that Sam isn’t quite as rid of Reign as we thought. That means that Supergirl is going to have to find a way to stop Selena. If that feels a little bit like the 1984 Supergirl movie, you’re right. Selena was the villain of that film as well and Supergirl had to find a way to stop her, though that plot centered not around the creation of Worldkillers but about an immensely powerful item called the Omegahedron — though considering how powerful Reign is, we can see the parallels.

But Supergirl won’t be alone in trying to stop Selena. Her mother, Alura (Erica Durance) will be lending a hand. As we’ve seen in the photos for “Make it Reign”, Alura suits up to help her daughter take down Selena and, according to the official episode synopsis, Mon-El (Chris Wood) will be lending a hand as well. You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

SUPERGIRL PREPARES FOR BATTLE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) learns the true depth of Selena’s (guest star Anjali Jay) nefarious plans for Earth. Supergirl, Mon-El (Chris Wood) and Alura (guest star Erica Durance) must devise a plan to stop her before Serena gets to Earth. J’onn (David Harewood) prepares to say goodbye to his father (guest star Carl Lumby).

Armen V. Kevorkian directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Cindy Lichtman.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Make it Reign” airs next Monday, June 11th.