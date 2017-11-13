‘Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist Comments on Andrew Kreisberg’s Sexual Assault Allegations

In the wake of 19 different people coming forward with allegations of sexual harassment committed by The Flash showrunner Andrew Kreisberg, the producer has been suspended from his duties as Warner Bros. Television Group investigates the matter.

Now Supergirl star Melissa Benoist is speaking out on the incident with Kreisberg, who also producers her show as well as the other DC Comics-related shows on The CW.

In a lengthy post to her social media accounts, saying that she’s “committed to being a part of changing the norm,” and will continue to use her platform to advocate for change. Take a look:

“I am a woman who leads a show that supports equality and feminism, empowerment, and fighting for what is right,” writes Benoist. “I have always tried to conduct myself this way personally, as well.

“Sadly, the show and my career are a part of an industry that doesn’t always mirror these sentiments. This is heartbreaking, and at times makes me feel helpless. I know I’m not the only one who feels this way.

“But I’m an optimist. I believe lasting change is possible, and when people are mistreated, they should have a safe forum to speak their truth and always be heard. And when people commit crimes or harass others they should always be held accountable — no matter what industry they work in or how much power they wield.

“I’ve spoken up about it in the past — publicly and not so publicly — and I’ll continue to do so. All of us should, without fear or shame. We all need to hold ourselves to a higher standard.

“So this week, I’ll head back to work on Supergirl even more committed to being a part of changing the norm by listening when people speak up, and refusing to accept an environment that is anything less than a save, respectful and collaborative space.”

Benoist comments echo others who have been working on projects associated with harassers and assaulters, alleged or otherwise.

Recently Gal Gadot spoke out on Brett Ratner’s alleged harassment, and recent rumors suggest she won’t return for Wonder Woman II unless the producer is cut out completely.

Benoist is currently filming the third season of Supergirl, airing Mondays on The CW.