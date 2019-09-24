Melissa Benoist Shares Supergirl Riding a Dinosaur Photos

Over the course of the past four seasons, Supergirl has taken its heroine on some incredible adventures. She’s fought a dragon, flown a classic car that was really a Martian space craft to Mars, travelled through the Multiverse to Earth-1 on several occasions, and for the Kryptonian superhero those adventures and many more are all in a day’s work. With Season 5 coming up in just a few weeks, though, Supergirl may just have an adventure to top all of them when the series returns. Series star Melissa Benoist shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday showing the Girl of Steel riding a dinosaur and no, we aren’t making that up.

On Instagram, Benoist shared a pair of behind-the-scenes photos from the Supergirl set featuring the titular heroine in full costume riding a dinosaur while the third photo featured her hugging a t-rex in costume. Benoist captioned the photo “This is the greatest day of my life 🦖 yeehaw” and you can check it out below.

The Supergirl-with-her-dinosaur-friends photos don’t really come with much in the way of show-related context. A banner can be seen in the background welcoming people to the “National City Tar Pits and Museum” so it seems that an episode of the series will be taking Supergirl there. What we do know is that the upcoming fifth season will pick up where things left off last season. That means a fractured friendship between Kara (Benoist) and Lena (Katie McGrath), a budding relationship between Dreamer (Nicole Maines) and Brainiac 5 (Jesse Rath), and the looming threat of Leviathan. You can check out the official synopsis for the upcoming season premiere, “Event Horizon”, below.

Here’s the official write-up for the episode: “SEASON PREMIERE – Kara (Melissa Benoist) is surprised to find that CatCo has a new owner who has brought in a star reporter. New couples emerge and explore their budding relationships while J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) receives an unexpected visitor. Jesse War”n directed the episode written by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb. Original airdate 10/6/2019.

Beyond the direct threats on Supergirl, the first half of the season will also be building towards the eagerly-anticipated “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, which adapts the storyline in which Supergirl and The Flash died in the comics. It seems unlikely that will happen on the TV version, but that does beg the question of how they manage to outrun their destinies, and what the Arrowverse (especially Supergirl, which takes place on an alternate Earth) looks like following the events of the Crisis.

Supergirl premieres on October 6, 2019 on The CW.

