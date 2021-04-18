Supergirl "Prom Again!" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the synopsis for "Prom Again!", the sixth episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. The episode, which is also series star Chyler Leigh's directorial debut, will air on Tuesday, May 4th. The episode is the second part of a two-part flashback which will see Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) travel back in time to 2009 and head to Kara's Earth hometown of Midvale as part of their efforts to find a way to rescue the adult Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone. "Prom Again!" will pick up where "Prom Night" leaves off -- with everyone in precarious situations.

The episode will also see a young Cat Grant (Eliza Helm) factor into things again as well, with the synopsis noting that she may end up being the reason Supergirl never makes it home. While many fans are hopeful that Calista Flockhart, who played the adult media mogul Cat Grant in Supergirl's first season, will return before season's end, series co-showrunner Jessica Queller recently told ComicBook.com that they are very excited about Helm coming on as the younger "CJ Grant".

"We're definitely going to see some fan favorites collab for the finale, we're working on that, and so there will be some wonderful surprises," Queller said. "But unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions and schedule it doesn't look like Calista is going to be able to make it, but we're so excited about the actress we found to play young Cat Grant and she channels Calista with such skill that you will feel you have seen Cat Grant in those two back to back episodes. It's really exciting."

You can check out the synopsis below.

CHYLER LEIGH MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT – Part two of the flashback episodes pick up where things left off – Young Kara (guest star Izabela Vidovic) experiences kryptonite for the first time, Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) are trapped by invading aliens, and a young Cat Grant (guest star Eliza Helm) may be the reason Supergirl never gets out of the Phantom Zone. Chyler Leigh directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Jess Kardos.

As mentioned above, the episode is the directorial debut for Leigh, who plays Alex Danvers in the series. Leigh joins Benoist and David Harewood as Supergirl cast who have directed for the series. Series guest star Chad Lowe has also directed a few episodes of the series. A number of Arrowverse actors have taken a turn as directors on their respective series and one of them, Arrow's David Ramsey, will also be headed over to Supergirl during Season 6. It was recently announced that Ramsey will not only be appearing as his Arrow character John Diggle in the Arrowverse franchise and as a mystery character, but he will also direct five episodes in the franchise as well -- including the episode of Supergirl.

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Prom Again!" airs on May 4th.