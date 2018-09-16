‘Supergirl’ Reveals First Look at Mercy Graves and Dreamer

The just-released teaser trailer for Supergirl not only unveiled the character’s new costume but also gave audiences a new look at villain Agent Liberty and first looks at Dreamer and Mercy Graves.

You can see the trailer above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer is narrated by Kara, who is talking with a new co-worker — and when that co-worker is revealed, it’s Nia Nal (Nicole Maines), who will be Dreamer, TV‘s first transgender superhero.

According to her official character description, Nal is the newest addition to the CatCo reporting team. A soulful young transgender woman with a fierce drive to protect others, Nia’s journey this season means fulfilling her destiny as the superhero Dreamer (much like Kara came into her own as Supergirl).

Nura Nal, the Legion of Super-Heroes member known as Dreamer in the comics, was an alien with precognitive abilities. The character was created by Edmond Hamilton and John Forte in 1964, although the Dreamer identity debuted in 1996 in a story by Tom Peyer, Tom McGraw, and Lee Moder.

Mercy Graves appears in the back of a limousine, briefly, and says nothing.

Played by Rhona Mitra, Lex Luthor’s former bodyguard Mercy Graves will be a recurring threat on the new episodes. Her brother Otis Graves will also be by her side, played by Robert Baker.

Otis is a nod to the character played by Ned Beatty in Richard Donner’s Superman films.

Graves has come into her own as a growing name in National City now that her former employer Lex Luthor is in prison. She becomes the face of the growing “human first” movement, teasing that the series will echo the current political climate in real life.

Given the fact that she used to be Lex’s bodyguard, she’s very lethal. But she’ll also be very cunning, making her a threat to Supergirl on multiple levels.

Otis Graves will be her enforcer, who isn’t as smart as his sister but is described to have “savant-like abilities to assassinate aliens.”

It’s likely these characters could run afoul of Lena Luthor, but maybe by the end they could be responsible for helping her embrace her family’s nature and lead her to become an enemy of her good friend Kara Danvers’ heroic alter ego.

Mercy Graves also appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, played by Tao Okamoto in the film.

Supergirl will return to The CW for Season Four later this fall on Oct. 14th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.