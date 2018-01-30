‘Supergirl’: “For Good” First Look Photos Released

The CW has released new photos for the upcoming episode of Supergirl titled “For Good.”

The photos include new shots of Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Mehcad Brooks as Jimmy Olsen, and Adrian Pasdar as Morgan Edge.

Here’s the official synopsis for “For Good”:

Someone tries to kill Morgan Edge (guest star Adrian Pasdar) and he barely survives. He accuses Lena (Katie McGrath) of being behind the attempt and vows to destroy her. When Lena fears her hatred for Morgan will take her to the Luthor dark side, Kara (Melissa Benoist) steps in to help her friend. Meanwhile, after Sam (Odette Annable) realizes she’s losing time, she confides in Alex (Chyler Leigh) who decides to run some medical tests to see if she can find out what’s going on with her new friend.

“For Good” is directed by Tawnia McKiernan, based on a story by Robert Rovner and from a teleplay by Cindy Lichtman & Alix Sternberg.

This season of Supergirl is barreling towards a confrontation between Supergirl and Reign. Benoist believes its only a matter of time before Supergirl learns who Reign is.

“It does seem like it’s only a matter of time,” Benoist revealed. “What I think is the most important is how Sam is going to react, because obviously she has no awareness of what’s happening right now. The entire arc of the season is this identity crisis for every character, so if Kara finds out about Sam, if and when, it’s definitely going to be a part of that journey.”

Once Supergirl learns who she is, can Reign be redeemed?

“That would be difficult,” Benoist continued, “but knowing Supergirl, and how she tends to deal with situations, and how she thinks everyone deserves a second chance, and that you can change and be a better person and a hero, I think she’ll try to help her.”

During a set visit, Benoist spoke about how the series wanted to humanize Reign.

“I think Reign is going to surprise people,” Benoist told reporters on a separate occasion. “She is pretty spectacular to behold and she definitely has given Supergirl– she will give Supergirl the fight of her life. I think what sets her aside from the villains that we’ve seen– the big bads that we’ve seen up to this point on the show, she has a really surprising backstory that’s quite grounded, that gets you really invested in who she really is fundamentally.”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.