‘Supergirl’ Captures a Worldkiller in “Both Sides Now” Preview

The CW has released a promo for “Both Sides Now”, next week’s episode of Supergirl.

In the episode, the DEO manages to capture another Worldkiller, Purity (Krys Marshall), and hope that doing so will provide them with much-needed guidance in their battle against Reign (Odette Annable). However, Purity gets loose, and judging by the promo, photos, she and Reign will wreak havoc on National City.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So far, it’s just me from what I know, but it would be cool if I was fighting and had this epic showdown and all of a sudden, my buddies came along to play,” Annable said about the possibility of other Worldkillers back in October. “I mean, being bad is good. It’s always fun.”

If the other Worldkillers do end up coming to Supergirl, it also could hint at the conflict between Reign and Supergirl taking an interesting turn. In the comics, Kara’s father has a hand in creating the Worldkillers, which was a decision that he ended up deeply regretting.

As we hinted earlier this year, there’s a chance that Kara’s mom Alura (Erica Durance) could have helped to create the Worldkillers, something that would shift both Kara and Reign’s perspectives on the whole ordeal. After all, Samantha’s first transition into becoming Reign was brought on by a grotesque nightmare version of Alura.

Meanwhile, the episode will also bring about a new development for the Legion of Super-Heroes, as their ship gets destroyed and stranded in the present day. Considering the amount of mystery surrounding the Legion right now, there’s no telling how that plotline will go.

“Both Sides Now” will also be Supergirl‘s last episode before taking a nine-week hiatus (during which Legends of Tomorrow will air in the same time slot), meaning fans can probably expect some sort of shocking developments.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.