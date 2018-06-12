‘Supergirl’ Star Teases Major Moment in Season 3 Finale

Supergirl‘s finale is still several weeks away, but it sounds like the show is gearing up to see its heroine not just face off with the Worldkiller Reign but have a signficant moment of growth personally as well.

Series star Melissa Benoist recently told Entertainment Weekly that the season three finale will see Supergirl take ownership of herself and her place in the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With decisions she makes and how things transpire to wrap it up, she’s really taking ownership of herself,” Benoist said. “She’s maturing, which is what I’ve always wanted for her since season 1. I wanted to see a natural arc of a girl coming into womanhood, because she was almost naive at the beginning, and just charging ahead not really knowing what she was doing. And now, I think she really does, and she is slowly chiseling out her place, wherever she wants to be.”

The idea of Supergirl maturing is something fans have seen play out a bit over the course of the show’s season thus far. Supergirl has faced a series of challenges — both personal and professional — that have caused her to question everything from her purpose to her very humanity. Part that has come from dealing with the loss of Mon-El (Chris Wood) only for him to return to National City, only from far in the future and as a married man. That complicated relationship might end up being the situation that prompts Supergirl’s life-changing decision in the finale. Co-showrunner Jessica Queller recently told TV Line that the finale might end up being a little worrisome for Karamel fans.

“It’s one of those heartbreaking, sort of star-crossed love stories where… I don’t kn ow what to give away, but we are really excited to have the opportunity to dig deeper in their connection and excavate what’s under the surface,” Queller said. “We want to make sure that those characters are honest with how they feel without having to keep any barriers.”

“There’s a lot more coming,” she said. “Mon-El is going to be a big part of the show through the finale, and it’s a heart-wrenching situation. There’s a lot of romance and a lot of drama, and I would definitely tune in to see how that will play out.”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.