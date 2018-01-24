The Kalanorians Are Reportedly Coming to ‘Supergirl’

Throughout this season, Supergirl has introduced fans to a wide array of cosmic DC Comics characters. And apparently, the Kalanorians could soon join that list.

A new casting description uncovered by ThatHashtagShow hints at a female Kalanorian villain entering the series. The character, who is referred to as “Finhead”, will reportedly be a very violent threat for the Girl of Steel.

“[FINHEAD] Ferocious, terrifying and aggressive, this gigantic Kalanorian woman with a Mohawk faces Supergirl in a violent battle…STUNT ACTORS, FIGHT TRAINING/EXPERIENCE REQUIRED.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the Kalanorians, here’s what you need to know. The race of aliens are from the planet Kalanor, and are usually characterized by their red or purple skin, pointy ears, and a mohawk that somewhat resembles a fin.

Judging by this character description, Supergirl could be trying to emulate the Kalanorians’ DC Comics aesthetic, but fans will have to wait and see how that translates onscreen.

As some have begun to speculate, “Finhead” appearing on the show could hint at the arrival of Despero, a villain who is often motivated by his hatred for the Justice League. Not only is Despero the leader of Kalanor, but he has a series of psychic powers, which were granted to him through a third eye. Over the years, the character’s aesthetic has evolved, from a very humanoid-looking creature to a more grotesque beast.

There’s no telling exactly how Despero would fit into the world of Supergirl, seeing as the Girl of Steel already has Samantha Arias/Reign (Odette Annable) and her fellow Worldkillers to deal with. And at this point, it’s unclear if this initial Kalanorian will have something to do with Reign’s quest, or will cross paths with the Girl of Steel for some other reason entirely.

Either way, Supergirl fans will just have to wait and see.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.