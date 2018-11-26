‘Supergirl’: Nia’s Superpowers Revealed in “Bunker Hill” Preview

The CW has released a new preview for “Bunker Hill,” the upcoming eight episode of Supergirl‘s fourth season.

The episode is the latest to be directed by Kevin Smith who previously helmed “Supergirl Lives,” “Distant Sun,” “Damage,” as well as three episodes of The Flash and, as you can see in the preview above, it appears that Nia Nal (Nicole Maines) will take one step closer to becoming the hero, Dreamer.

In the preview, Nia reveals to Kara (Melissa Benoist) that she can “dream the future,” and while admitting this to her mentor may eventually lead to Nia’s own heroics, according to Smith the episode will push boundaries in an interesting way.

“There’s some cool sh*t in it, too,” Smith said on a recent podcast episode. “The fifth act of those shows, The CW shows, that’s generally where the big thing happens, aka where they spend the most money. And so, in act five of this episode we have a sequence where they spent a lot of money that I’ve never seen in anything before and I can’t take credit for it, I’m not like ‘I f*cking did it’ because the visual effects company, they’re going to accomplish it. We shot little pieces of it and stuff, but it’s a kind of cool concept that I never thought of. As the guy who was like I want to make a movie, my first movie, I guess I’ll set it here at a convenience store cause this is easy, and I work here and sh*it like, never imagined they’d hand me a script with like ‘make her do this’ and I was like holy sh*t.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Bunker Hill” below.

“KEVIN SMITH DIRECTS; NIA BEGINS TO EMBRACE HER POWERS — Nia (Nicole Maines) has a powerful dream about Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer) but refuses to look at it as a prophetic dream and pushes it aside. After noticing something is bothering Nia, Kara (Melissa Benoist) enlists Brainy’s (Jesse Rath) help, and the two try to persuade Nia to embrace her destiny.

Meanwhile, Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala) pays Ben Lockwood a menacing visit. Kevin Smith directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Eric Carrasco.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Bunker Hill” will air on December 2nd.