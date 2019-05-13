Supergirl: Lex Luthor Returns in Season 4 Finale Promo

For the past several weeks, Supergirl has been busy dealing with issues created by Lex Luthor, but not the villain himself. That will change next week, however, with The CW series’ Season 4 finale episode in which the Girl of Steel will have one last chance to stop Lex, save the day, and perhaps her own reputation as well.

The CW has released a promo for “The Quest for Peace” next week’s Season 4 finale episode of Supergirl. If the title of the episode sounds familiar to you, you’re right. The episode takes its name from Superman IV: The Quest For Peace, the 1987 movie which featured Jon Cryer — who plays Supergirl’s Lex Luthor — as Lenny Luthor, the villain’s nephew. Of course, as Supergirl fans know, Cryer is a long way from the nephew role. His take on Lex has received quite a bit of praise from both fans and from his co-stars. Andrea K. Brooks, who plays Eve Tessmacher, told ComicBook.com that Cryer brings a calculated, dynamic take to the iconic villain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“His version of Lex is so calculated, and at the same time he’s composed and calm and then he has these explosive outburts of anger,” Brooks said. “Being able to bear witness to that has been such a gift. I feel like I’ve learned so much from him, and he truly has brought Lex to life in this unassuming way, and I love that about him. I couldn’t praise him more; I’m so lucky to be able to share the screen with him, and to be able to create this evil force together. I could gush about working with John for hours.”

You can check out the promo for next week’s season finale in the video above as well as the official synopsis below.

LEX LUTHOR RETURNS — Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) descends upon Washington, DC and summons Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lillian Luthor (guest star Brenda Strong) to the White House. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) realizes she has one last chance to stop Lex and turns to the power of the press to help her. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Rob Wright & Derek Simon (#422). Original airdate 5/19/2019.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Charmed on The CW. “The Quest For Peace” will debut on May 19.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!