Manchester Black May Be Coming to ‘Supergirl’ Season 4

Supergirl‘s third season might be in full swing, but a new rumor might suggest what’s in store for the series’ next installment.

A new report from That Hashtag Show reveals some of the new casting descriptions that have surfaced for Supergirl‘s fourth season. According to one cast listing, the show is looking to cast a British actor in his 20s-30s, for a role that is being dubbed “Chester Green”. Chester is described as someone with a dark background and a heavy burden on his shoulders, but who goes into battles with a lot of charm and “could bring a sword to a gun fight and yet end up victorious”.

Since there isn’t a DC Comics character named Chester Green, there’s a chance that this listing could be for an entirely original character. But as some have hypothesized, there’s one established DC character who fits the description of that listing — Manchester Black.

The telekinetic character first got his DC Comics start as a member of The Elite, who sought to viciously murder its enemies. The Elite attacked Superman, and he and Black ended up having a debate about the ethics of superheroism in the process. Black returned in the comics somewhat-periodically, and most recently appeared to be turned into a cow in Superman #25.

While it’s just too early to tell if Supergirl will be introducing Manchester Black, he certainly would be an interesting component to bring into the season. Especially if Supergirl‘s version of Manchester had The Elite by his side, it would create a pretty unique foe for the Girl of Steel to face.

The report also teases two previously-uncovered casting descriptions, which could hint at quite a few new players in Season 4. One is for “Ben”, a “Michael Shannon-type” businessman who is trying to correct his previous mistakes. And a second is for “Colonel Haley”, a headstrong military woman who puts her country’s best interests before her own.

In addition, ComicBook.com previously reported that the series will be casting for the role of Nia Nal, a transgender woman who is described as “a young Cat Grant type”. And while it’s unknown exactly what role Nia could play, her last name brings to mind a few established DC Comics characters — meaning we could soon see The CW’s first transgender superhero.

With about a month left of episodes in Supergirl‘s third season, we will probably have to wait a little bit longer to see if and how these roles are cast. But it’s safe to say that the show’s fans will be eager to see what happens next.

Would you like to see Manchester Black come to Supergirl? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.